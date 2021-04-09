Madewell

The Frances Skimmer Mule In Leather

$118.00 $94.40

Product Details Hide We reworked our best-selling loafer mules, turning them into softer, bendier skimmers (and, yup, they still do the casual-meets-dressy thing in luxe leather). Cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. Leather upper. Man-made sole. Import. Madewell.com only. AN113