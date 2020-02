Tenoverten

The Foundation Strengthening Base Coat

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Detox Market

The Tenoverten Foundation Base Coat can help heal and boost the integrity of the nail, while also providing a smooth canvas for color. This 8-free base coat helps to prevent futher cracking by repairing peeling and supporting the strength of the nail. The Foundation may also prolong polish adhesion for smoother, longer-lasting color.