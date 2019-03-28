Drew Barrymore Flower Home

The Forgotten Era Ceramic Face Lamp With Venetian Wine Velvet Shade

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Our The Forgotten Era Ceramic Face Lamp With Venetian Wine Velvet Shade by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is a statement-making accent that will make your friends say, "Whoa, where'd you get that?" This table lamp features a ceramic base in a glossy cream finish, and a subtle face design is carved into the front. A brass arm extends from the top to support the velvet drum shade in Venetian Wine. Simply twist the on/off switch to illuminate your side table or entryway credenza. A 5-foot black and white chevron cord will easily blend in, no matter where the lamp is displayed. For a coordinated space, pair this lamp with other items by Drew Barrymore Flower Home. Each design will match everything in the collection for an eclectic, hand-selected look. Additional Details-Use a max 60-watt type A bulb, 13-watt CFL bulb, or 10-watt LED bulb for operation. A 7-watt LED bulb is included. About Drew Barrymore Flower HomeDrew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew’s travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.