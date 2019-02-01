Kylie Cosmetics

The Forever Set Contains:Built to Last is a peachy pink nudeForever and Always is a warm yellow nudeStory of Us is a peachy gold with lilac and pink shimmer|||TheForever SetContains:1xBuilt to Last Matte Liquid Lipstick (0.11 oz./ 3.25 g)1x Forever and AlwaysUltra-long wearingLip Liner (net wt. 0.03 oz/ 1.0g)1x Story of UsHigh Gloss (0.11 oz./ 3.0 g)Built to LastMatte Liquid Lipstick has high-intensity pigment for an instant bold matte lip. The extremely long-wearing lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients for a comfortable, emollient and silky feel that does not dry your lips out.Forever and Always is anultra-long wearing lip linerwitha creamy texture that glides across the lips for a very easy and comfortable application. The Lip Liner sharpens easily in most standard sized sharpeners - just make sure your sharpener is not dull! Our lip linerscan be worn alone or layered with your favoriteKylie CosmeticsMatte Liquid Lipstick or Gloss.Story of UsHigh Gloss is an ultra-glossy, luminous gloss that glides on the lips smoothly and evenly with added shea butter leaving behind a radiant and moisturizing shine.Wear alone, with your favorite Lip Liner or layer on top of your favorite Matte Liquid Lipstick.