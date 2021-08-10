Hammacher Schlemmer

The Folding Pocket Sized Keyboard

This is the compact keyboard that pairs with a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and folds in half for easy portability. Small enough to take along in a coat pocket or purse, the keyboard is ideal for composing lengthy e-mails or word documents that would become tiresome using a device’s tiny onscreen keyboard. The 50 keys are arrayed in the familiar QWERTY layout for comfortable typing and the keyboard charges via USB. Matte Black. Open 11 1/2" L x 3 1/4" W x 1/4" D, folded 5 3/4" L x 3 1/4" W x 1/2" D. (5 oz.)