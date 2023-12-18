Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Roxanne Assoulin
The Focus Bracelets
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Roxanne Assoulin
Need a few alternatives?
Boujee Beads Co.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Friendship Bracelets
BUY
$13.00
Boujee Beads Co.
Kendra Scott
Shawn Beaded Friendship Bracelets Set Of 2 In Charcoal
BUY
$43.97
$55.00
Kendra Scott
BaubleBar
Custom Pisa Bracelet
BUY
$38.00
BaubleBar
Roxanne Assoulin
The Focus Bracelets
BUY
$85.00
Roxanne Assoulin
More from Roxanne Assoulin
Roxanne Assoulin
Initial This Gold-plated Necklace
BUY
$65.00
Net-A-Porter
Roxanne Assoulin
Ride Or Die Set Of Three Gold-tone Beaded Bracelets
BUY
$99.12
Net-A-Porter
Roxanne Assoulin
Roxanne Assoulin Endless Summer Happy Camper Bracelet Bunch
BUY
$60.00
Shopbop
Roxanne Assoulin
Kindness Is Magic Set Of Three Beaded Bracelets
BUY
$74.02
Net-A-Porter
More from Bracelets
Boujee Beads Co.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Friendship Bracelets
BUY
$13.00
Boujee Beads Co.
Kendra Scott
Shawn Beaded Friendship Bracelets Set Of 2 In Charcoal
BUY
$43.97
$55.00
Kendra Scott
BaubleBar
Custom Pisa Bracelet
BUY
$38.00
BaubleBar
Roxanne Assoulin
The Focus Bracelets
BUY
$85.00
Roxanne Assoulin
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted