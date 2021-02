Floyd

The Floyd Round Table

$715.00 $640.00

Buy Now Review It

At Floyd

Enduring Design Modern, modular, and thoughtfully designed for how you live today - and tomorrow. 30-Day Returns We think you'll love your Floyd product, but just in case, we gladly accept returns within 30 days of delivery. 10-Year Warranty We believe in furniture for keeping. The Floyd Table Warranty is our commitment to quality for 10 years.