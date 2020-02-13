Skip navigation!
Floyd
The Floyd Platform Bed
$650.00
$550.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Floyd
Modular and grows with you with The Headboard and The Underbed Storage. Easily add or remove panels in the future to change between a Twin, Queen, and King.
Need a few alternatives?
Serta
Perfect Sleeper 14.75" Standale Ii Pillow Top Firm Hybr
$1214.99
$569.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
Tempurpedic
Tempur-proadapt
$2999.00
$2899.00
from
Tempurpedic
BUY
Ikea
Utåker Stackable Bed, Pine, Twin
$149.00
$119.37
from
Ikea
BUY
Zinus
Ibidun Upholstered Button Tufted Platform Bed Frame, Queen
$295.00
from
The Home Depot
BUY
More from Floyd
Floyd
The Sofa Two-seater
$1290.00
from
Floyd
BUY
Floyd
The Sofa
$1490.00
$1340.00
from
Floyd
BUY
Floyd
The Floyd Platform Bed
$489.00
from
Floyd
BUY
More from Furniture
Foundstone
Derry 88" Square Arm Sofa
$1350.00
$610.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Tracey Boyd
Odetta Three-drawer Dresser
$1298.00
$727.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Ulla Petite Accent Chair
$498.00
$277.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Ari Counter Table
$199.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
