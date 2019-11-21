Amazon

The Flower Expert: Ideas And Inspiration For A Life With Flowers By Fleur Mcharg

Fleur McHarg has cultivated a lifelong obsession with flowers, their colors, shapes and, uses. Guided by the wisdom of Constance Spry, the trailblazing twentieth- century florist, McHarg believes in letting flowers be the stars of the show by working with the natural shape of a flower or branch. With more than twenty-five years of experience in creating unique floral arrangements for every kind of event imaginable, McHarg demonstrates how breathtaking floral displays are created. Her astute flower philosophy reveals her unique synesthetic take on color and the personalities of each flower. She explains why certain arrangements work while others don’t, offers tips on color selection and color blending, and reveals her favorite flowers to use for each occasion. Through McHarg’s guidance and color inspiration readers learn how to showcase flowers for startling impact. The Flower Expert is a stunning celebration of color and the artistry behind contemporary and classic floral arrangement styles.