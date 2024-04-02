Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Bala
The Floor Kit
$229.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bala
Need a few alternatives?
Peloton
Tread
BUY
$4445.00
Peloton
RENPHO
Smart Scale
BUY
$29.00
$49.99
Amazon Australia
RENPHO
Renpho Massage Gun
BUY
$109.99
$159.99
Amazon Australia
CRZ YOGA
Crz Yoga Women's Naked Feeling I High Waist Tight
BUY
$43.99
Amazon Australia
More from Bala
Bala
Bangles S/2 2-lb Adjustable Wrist And Ankle Weights
BUY
$47.98
$56.00
QVC
Bala
Pilates Ball
BUY
$29.00
Free People
Bala
Bala Bangles Ankle And Wrist Weights
BUY
$76.00
$95.00
Current Body
Bala
Silicone & Recycled Steel 10-lb. Power Ring
BUY
$42.50
$85.00
Nordstrom
More from Fitness
Bala
The Floor Kit
BUY
$229.00
Bala
Leelo Active
Grip Socks
BUY
$24.99
Leelo Active
Alo Yoga
Strappy Siren Grop Sock
BUY
$66.00
Alo Yoga
ToeSox Australia
Tavi Grip Chloe
BUY
$26.00
ToeSox Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted