Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Bandier
The Flatiron Bag
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bandier
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Skipping Girl
Mini Tote
$60.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Bag With Wooden Handles
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Valentino
Rockstud Camo Foulard Tote Bag
$1695.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Junior Work Tote
$450.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
More from Bandier
DETAILS
Bandier
Wingman Bag
$218.00
$154.00
from
Bandier
BUY
DETAILS
Bandier
The Landon Carryall
$155.00
from
Bandier
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
COS
Moire Pattern Tote
$115.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Clare V.
Le Zip Tote Bag
$448.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Crocodile Embossed Leather Tote Bag
$249.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted