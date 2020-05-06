Frank & Oak

The Flat Rib Tank Top

$34.50

Classic tank top. Ribbed. Crewneck. Materials 47% TENCEL™ Modal, 47% Cotton, 6% Spandex Care Instructions Wash Cold Iron low heat Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Dry flat Free and Easy Returns Free Shipping Over 49$ American & Canadian Addresses Regular 3-5 Days $9.95 Express 2-4 Days $25 Ship to Store* 3-5 Days Free * Available in select markets. Please add 2-3 business days for shipments to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Military Bases and the Virgin Islands. Shipping time not guaranteed at peak periods. Return policy during COVID-19: You now have 30 days (instead of 10) following the date of reception of your order to request your return online. Implemented additional health and safety measures at our warehouse may disrupt orders and shipping and our return processing times might be a bit slower than usual. Thanks for your patience and understanding. Region Price (USD) EU 7-14 Days $18 Norway 7-14 Days $35 Switzerland 7-14 Days $18 Iceland 7-14 Days $40 Africa 7-14 Days $25 Asia* 7-14 Days $20 Japan 7-14 Days $20 South Korea 7-14 Days $20 Hong Kong 7-14 Days $20 Caribbean 7-14 Days $25 Chile 7-14 Days $25 Mexico 7-14 Days $15 Brazil 7-14 Days $25 Russia 7-14 Days $30 Middle East 7-14 Days $18 Oceannia 7-14 Days $15 International shipping fee is $40 USD to the Americas and Europe. $50 USD to Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East. Duties & taxes will be billed at delivery for all international orders.