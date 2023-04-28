COS ATELIER

The Flared Silk Skirt

$250.00

At COS

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, our limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT Our specialist team designed this skirt as a modern alternative to classic suiting. It's expertly shaped for a fitted silhouette through the hips before flaring out to a free-flowing hem that hits just above the ankle. It will complement so many pieces, not least the coordinating blazer from the capsule. CLOTH We handpicked a premium silk and cotton-blend cloth – the former was selected for its unrivalled softness a subtle pearlescent sheen, the latter for its fluidity and lightness. The muted ivory hue makes it an elegant choice for special occasions and white tie dress codes. CRAFT The finishing touches are kept minimal to keep this piece timeless and understated – note the thoughtfully designed concealed zip closure and subtly frayed hem. Like every piece from the ATELIER capsule, it arrives in a bespoke garment bag. 51% Silk, 49% Cotton / Machine wash cold Back length of size 6 is 36.02" / Model wears a size 6