Madewell

The Flap Convertible Crossbody Bag

$131.50 $78.90

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Made of top-quality leather, this sleek bag is just the right size to fit an e-reader, wallet and phone (it even has a hidden slide pocket behind the zippered main compartment). And, hello, it's a three-for-one—carry it as a crossbody, by the top handle or as a clutch (both straps are removable).