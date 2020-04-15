Intelligent Change

The Five-minute Journal By Intelligent Change

$24.95

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

The simplest way to start your day happy! Using the science of positive psychology to improve happiness, The Five-Minute Journal focuses your attention on the good in your life. Improve your mental well-being and feel better every day. Complain less, appreciate more. The Five-Minute Journal helps you cultivate gratitude. It changes how you feel, alters the actions you take, and therefore the results you will create... negativity be gone! Finally keep a journal. With a simple structured format that takes just 5 minutes, The Five-Minute Journal is simple, quick, and effective. Whatever your excuse for not keeping a journal is, this journal will eliminate them.