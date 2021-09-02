Everlane

The Fisherman Sandal

$98.00 $68.00

Equal parts sleek and sensible. The Fisherman Sandal features interwoven straps, a modern square toe, a cushioned insole, an adjustable ankle closure, and a flexible outsole for all-day comfort. Even better? It’s made of gold-rated leather, bio-based EVA, and recycled materials. Fun fact: We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic Page.