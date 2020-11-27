Smile Makers

The Fireman Vibrator

£39.95 £31.95

Did you know that 4 in 5 women orgasm by clitoral stimulation, and not by penetrative sex? Discover a completely new experience with ‘the Fireman’, a clitoral vibrator with a unique design for an extended stimulation. Its rounded nose provides a focus stimulation on the clitoral tip while the flame shape extends the stimulation to the labia around. Ideal for self-pleasure and for couple play, during foreplay or penetration for more pleasure. With just the click of a button, you can experience up to 4 speeds and 2 pulsation modes to find the right sensation for you. Remarkably discreet and 100% waterproof, the Fireman can be brought anywhere and everywhere to satisfy the woman who likes her pleasure the way she wants it. Key features: - 100% waterproof and phthalate-free - Made of cryogenically polished and body-safe silicone approved by the USFDA - 4 speed settings and 2 pulsation modes - Up to 4 hours of use with 1 AAA battery (not included) DIRECTIONS Press the protruding nub against your clitoris as the rest of the head massages all around. The soft and flexible head can also provide targeted vibrations to any area of the body.