Madewell

The Fiona Boot

$198.00 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Crafted from buttery leather, these boots instantly dress up anything you pair them with (and between the stacked heel and the sleek pointy toes, they're guaranteed to make your legs look nine miles long). Cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 4 1/2" shaft height (based on size 7). 3" heel. Leather upper. Man-made sole. Import. MA452