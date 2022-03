Everlane

The Felted Merino Beanie

$50.00 $27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Keep your head toasty. The Felted Merino Beanie has a super-soft feel and a timeless look. The best part? It’s made of extra-fine merino wool that’s been washed and boiled for a softer, warmer, and more durable feel. This merino wool is certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, ensuring the welfare of the sheep and the land they graze on.