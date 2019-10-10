HATCH

Hey Faye, hey. This new knit is everything you want in a maternity sweater, featuring a luxe cocoon-like shape to burrow into, a yummy wool blend, drop shoulder drape and cool balloon sleeve. We love its beautiful stitch contrast and rib detailing at the crewneck, hem and sleeve opening. It's oversized goodness you'll reach for on repeat all season long, whether you're full-on bumpin' or not even preggo! The Faye Sweater is worn here with The Nearly Skinny Jean and The New Boyfriend Jean.