The Fatigue Short-sleeve Jumpsuit

Description The solution to lounge fatigue. The Organic Cotton Fatigue Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit features a classic mandarin collar, an oversized front patch pocket, elongated short sleeves, a zip front, a cinched waist with a removable tie-front belt, handy side pockets, and a relaxed curved leg. Plus, it’s made of a premium blend of organic cotton and ultra-breathable linen, which gives it a structured look and a soft, broken-in feel. This jumpsuit is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers.