Everlane

The Fatigue Barrel Pant

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

A military-inspired pant that’s comfortable enough to lounge around in. The Fatigue Barrel Pant is complete with an extra-high rise, side button detailing, patch pockets, and a cool curved leg. Plus, it’s made of a premium blend of organic cotton and ultra-breathable linen, which gives it a structured look and a soft broken-in feel. So you can stay “at ease.” Want to make it a set? Pair it back to our Fatigue Blazer. This pant is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers.