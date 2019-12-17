Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Brock Collection
The Fashion In Little Women Is As Relevant As The Story
£399.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Floral-Print Cotton-Poplin Maxi Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Need Supply Co.
Smocked Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
$126.40
from
Ganni
BUY
Laura Ashley
Laura Ashley Uo Exclusive Candy Mini Dress
£55.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Ghost
Penny Stencil Green
£120.00
£60.00
from
Ghost
BUY
Sleeper
Baked Milk Loungewear Dress
$250.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
More from Brock Collection
Brock Collection
Patricia Ruffled Guipure-lace Dress
$3940.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Brock Collection
Ruffled Floral-print Taffeta Maxi Dress
$3000.00
$1200.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Brock Collection
Odilia Floral-print Panelled Midi Dress
$1480.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Brock Collection
Off-the-shoulder Mini-floral Lace-up Dress
$2390.00
$597.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Dresses
Need Supply Co.
Smocked Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
$126.40
from
Ganni
BUY
Laura Ashley
Laura Ashley Uo Exclusive Candy Mini Dress
£55.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Ghost
Penny Stencil Green
£120.00
£60.00
from
Ghost
BUY
Sleeper
Baked Milk Loungewear Dress
$250.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted