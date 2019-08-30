Atria Books

The Falconer: A Novel By Dana Czapnik

Remember your moony-eyed, slightly awkward 17-year-old self, hesitantly optimistic for the future and a bit overwhelmed by the present? Lucy Adler, the ridiculously endearing high school senior (and ridiculously gifted basketball player) at the center of Dana Czapnik’s debut novel, will take you back to the days of unrequited crushes with cold, cool boys and philosophical conversations with friends on walks home from school. The Falconer is the new definitive New York coming-of-age story — expect to underline many poignant sentences, as well as dreamy descriptions of the city at night.