Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
JINsoon
Audacity
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At JinSoon
A deep wine that’s provocative and elegant. “I’ve used this color on numerous couture campaigns and editorial shoots since it’s dramatic,” says Jin.
Need a few alternatives?
Talon Polish
Nail Polish In Bianca
$12.00
from
Talon Polish
BUY
Deborah Lippmann
Deborah Lippmann She Drives Me Crazy
$18.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Ciate London
Mini Mani Month
$60.00
from
Sephora
BUY
OPI
Opi Nail Polish In Taupe-less Beach
$13.00
from
OPI
BUY
More from JINsoon
JINsoon
Top Gloss
$18.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
JINsoon
Jinsoon Nail Polish In Hope
£14.85
£10.52
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
JINsoon
Nail Polish In Hope
$12.99
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
JINsoon
Koi Nail Polish
$18.00
from
JinSoon
BUY
More from Nails
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
C$27.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Skinny Dip
Stay Sharp Manicure Kit
C$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Sally Hansen
Fabulous Fingernails Perfect Manicure Kit
C$5.51
from
Target
BUY
Tweezerman
Mini Nail Rescue Kit
C$28.79
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted