Everlane

The Face Mask Three-pack

£27.00

100% Human For 100% Human Rights We launched 100% Human as a way to bring people together amid the civil divisions following the 2016 election and advocate for the human rights of all. For every 100% Human product sold, we’re proud to donate 10% to the ACLU, which has been fighting tirelessly to protect our fundamental freedoms for the past 100 years. To date, we’ve donated over $650K—and we’re not stopping anytime soon. Featured here is our 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack. Each reusable non-medical mask is made from double-layered woven fabric and features elastic ear loops with a touch of stretch for a lot of comfort. For optimal protection, we suggest washing each mask before first use and after every wear—and always washing your hands before putting it on and taking it off. Please note: These masks are not FDA-approved. They are not intended for use in a medical or clinical setting, nor are they meant to replace medical-grade PPE and measures recommended by the CDC. They are designed for adult use only and should not be worn by anyone with breathing or respiratory conditions or those unable to remove a mask without assistance. This pack is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged. Limit five per customer.