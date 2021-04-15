The Great

The Face Mask.

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Great

Super washed, double layer cotton, non-medical grade face masks. Made in LA from our remnant fabric. For every mask purchased we will donate one to the incredible support staff at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Self: 100% Cotton, Binding: 50% Polyester, 38% Cotton, 12% Rayon One size fits most. Ear to Ear Width: 8", Top to Bottom Length: 6", Straps: 9" Adjustable straps tighten to fit. Does not have a pocket for filter. Returns + Exchanges