Augustinus Bader

The Face Cream Mask

$324.00

Buy Now Review It

At Augustinus Bader

The Face Cream Mask Key Benefits Provides instant hydration to the skin. Prevents water loss. Lifts, tightens and firms skin on the face and neck. Reduces hyperpigmentation and smooths texture, for brighter more even skin. Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Supports production of collagen and boosts elasticity. Relieves skin from daily stress and damage caused by environmental aggressors. Hypoallergenic Zamac applicator gently cools and depuffs the skin. Visible Results 99% agree their complexion’s tone and texture is noticeably improved. 98% agree their skin is left feeling intensely hydrated. 98% agree skin looks lifted, tighter and firmer. 95% agree their skin looks brighter, more radiant, and is left with a healthy glow. See clinical and user trials. About Rich, creamy texture, almost invisible when applied. Absorbs quickly and rinses clean for a boost of hydration and radiance. Refillable system. Clean. Formulated without irritants or synthetic fragrance. Non-comedogenic. Vegan. Free From List. Suitable for all skin types. See ingredients. Free From List.