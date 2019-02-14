MASQD

At Boots

MASQD The Eye SetWe’re laying the foundation for your masterpiece – because we both know the tools make’th the goddess (and the goddess needs to slay, everyday.)We travelled the world selecting and trying each brush head, fine tuning the shape so we know it’s the best at doing its unique job. We’ve done the ground work so you’re free to go eat, sleep, create, repeat….COLOUR PACKER: Flat edged brush, ideal for applying shadow. Can be used wet or dry.CREASE BRUSH: Tapered tip ideal for blending pigment into the crease of your eye.EYE LINER BRUSH: A super-fine tip brush for precision control.PENCIL BRUSH: A pencil-like tip for precision shading. Perfect to use on your lower lash line.ANGLED BROW: Application is made easy with this precise-angled tip. This synthetic fibre brush can be used with cream, liquid, or powder.