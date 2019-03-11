Kevyn Aucoin

Kevyn Aucoin's coveted eye lash curler is perfectly proportioned to neatly fit a plethora of eye shapes for maximum curl without any nasty nips or twinges! The red rubber pad makes it easy to see the lashes and so spot any you've missed, while the stainless steel mechanism quickly creates a natural-looking curl without crimping. It's the gift of beautifully curled lashes that just keeps on giving a youthful, doll-like, wide awake look (in spite of any sleep deprivation you might be supporting).