Away

The Expandable Large

$295.00 $206.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

Softside exterior made from durable, high-quality, water-resistant nylon Flexible exterior has the ability to expand 1.75" (4.45 cm) Top and side handles plus a slip handle on its base Includes a black leather luggage tag Easy-access front pocket fits a 15" laptop TSA-approved combination lock for extra safety 360° spinner wheels that ensure a smooth ride Interior compression system to help pack more in Hidden laundry bag to keep dirty clothing separate Exterior measurements 29" x 20.5" x 13.2" (expanded depth: 15") Interior measurements 25.4" x 19.7" Weight 14.13 lbs Capacity 106L Capacity when expanded 114L Measurements include wheels