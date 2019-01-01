Multiple Brands

All the scrubs you could ever need, all in one place. Keep this quad at the ready for skin resurfacing across the spectrum, from the gently scrubby konjac sponge to the more vigorous, fruit extract-infused polishing scrub. There’s also a super-hydrating body blend and lip paste to create a perfect canvas for your fave statement color. Includes: Palermo Body Detox Body Scrub, Noto Botanics Resurface Scrub, Pellu Cleansing and Exfoliating Sponge, and Basalt Exfoliating Lip Scrub.