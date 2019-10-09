Carter + Jane

The Everything Oil Body

$52.00

The Everything Oil™ Body is a revolutionary skin care product that replaces the need to use body moisturizers, serums, cellulite creams and even fragrance. You can also use it as a hair oil to add a glossy shine! Our body oil uses all of the same ingredients as the original EO, but adds in Baobab and Moringa seed oil, known for their amazing healing properties, as well as a beautiful mix of organic essentials oil. This body oil replaces body moisturizers, serums, cellulite creams and even fragrance. And the smell…something dreams are made of… The Ingredients: Made with 100% USDA certified organic, sustainably-sourced, high-purity, cold-pressed prickly pear seed oil + baobab seed oil + moringa seed oil + our proprietary A3 Concentrate™. Our A3 Concentrate™ combines the natural hydration, anti-oxidant and replenishment properties of organic avocado oil + organic sweet almond oil + organic aloe vera. The beautiful aroma comes from our unique formulation of exquisite, organic essential oils and is comprised of: sweet orange + neroli + bergamot + ylang ylang + frankincense. *We use in-season and freshly cold-pressed organic oil. Because of this, aroma may vary slightly from bottle to bottle. The Everything Oil™ Body is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, cold-pressed, organic and formulated without water, alcohol or silicone. Benefits: + Anti-oxidant protection + Diminishes the look of aging skin + Anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties + Relieves and hydrates dry skin + Softens skin + Improves cell turnover + elasticity + tone + Boosts collagen production + Reduces the appearance of body blemishes + Gives a luminous glow to all skin types