Carter + Jane

The Everything Oil

$128.00

At Carter + Jane

The benefits of The Everything Oil™ to your skin are vast and in our opinion, quite magical: Anti-oxidant protection, diminishes the look of aging, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, skin appears visibly brighter, relieves and hydrates dry skin, pores appear smaller, improves texture, reduces the look of under eye circles and lines, softens skin, improves cell turnover, boosts collagen production, reduces the look of dark spots and acne scars & gives a luminous glow to all skin types. The Everything Oil™ is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, cold-pressed, organic and formulated without water, alcohol or silicone. Our rare organic oil is unrefined and imparts a natural, nutty, earthy aroma...some people say it smells like hay. If you prefer an oil with a citrus aroma (using only organic essential oils), try The Everything Oil™ Angelic Clementine instead of the original formula. The only ingredients that go into The Everything Oil™ are the ingredients that need to be there to make it effective: cold pressed, organic and sustainable prickly pear seed oil, and a pinch of our proprietary A3 Concentrate™. Our A3 Concentrate™ combines the natural hydration, anti-oxidant and replenishment properties of organic avocado oil + organic sweet almond oil + organic aloe vera. INSTRUCTIONS + Use twice daily on cleansed skin. + Apply several drops to palms and press into face, eye area, lips, neck and décolletage. + Use any remaining oil on your palms and apply on your hair’s mid-shaft and ends. There is no need to use any other products as The Everything Oil™ does it all!