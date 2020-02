Solid & Striped

The Eva Metallic Underwired Bikini Top

$94.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Gold stretch polyamide-blend Clasp fastening at back 72% polyamide, 18% polyester; 10% Lycra Lotion, sunscreen, oil and chlorine can cause discoloration of this item; this is not a manufacturing defect. Please follow care instructions to keep your swimwear in the best condition Imported