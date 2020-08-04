Omi Woods

The Ethiopian Lion Coin Pendant

THE ETHIOPIA Lion Coin Pendant is handcrafted from an authentic Ethiopian coin with precious metals using the traditional lost-wax casting technique. The coin features a roaring lion on one side and a team of oxen and a farmer on the other. The lion represents Judah, one of the twelve Israelite tribes and is the Royal Insignia of the Ethiopian empire. The Solomonic dynasty of Ethiopia claims to have its patrilineal origin in the Israelite Royal House of Judah.