Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Eating The Goober
The Ethical Magic Sliders
$90.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
Car tires, motorbike inner tubes, cork, rubber.
Need a few alternatives?
Birdies
The Songbird
$120.00
from
Birdies
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-flor
$99.95
$79.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Adidas
Adilette Slide
$45.00
$32.00
from
eBay
BUY
Sam Edelman
Beckie Slide Sandals
$90.00
$33.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Eating The Goober
More from Flats
Nicole Saldaña
Jay 3.0 Cowprint Loafer
$455.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Rothy's
The Flat
$125.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
J.Crew
Academy Penny Loafers
$178.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Tieks
Matte Black Ballet Flat
$175.00
from
Tieks
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted