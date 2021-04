Bala

The Essentials Kit

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bala

Get in the (home) zone! Make every movement matter with The Essentials Kit. All of our best selling products in a single box. Your old gym equipment could never. What's included: 1x 10lb Power Ring 1x set of 3lb Bala Bars 1x set of 1lb Bala Bangles