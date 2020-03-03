Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Rothy's
The Essential Tote In Bright Poppy
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rothy's
Tote all your essentials with ease in this spacious bag. Crafted with ocean-bound marine plastic, this versatile tote keeps you equipped from dawn to dusk.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Maiyet
Peyton Braided Tote
$2350.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Suryo
Peonies Sack Beaded Crocheted Tote
£105.00
£42.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Longchamp
Le Pliage Club Tote
$155.00
$103.85
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Rothy’s
Rothy's
The Large Catchall In Slate Camo
$125.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Rothy's
The Essential Pouch In Light Lime
$95.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Rothy's
The Handbag In Charcoal Grey
$350.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
Rothy's
The Handbag In Midnight Navy
$350.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
More from Totes
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Maiyet
Peyton Braided Tote
$2350.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Off-White
Lunar New Year Print Tote
£750.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Timbuk2
Paper Bag Tote Backpack
$119.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted