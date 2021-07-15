Picnic Time

The Essential Garden Seat & Tool Kit

$74.95

At Food52

Gardening: good for the soul, but sometimes hard on the back. Not when perched on a comfy, lightweight, foldable stool. Take a load off on the sturdy steel frame and durable polyester canvas seat and reach for one of the five wood-handled tools (a weeder, two trowels, a fork and a cultivator/rake) that tuck right into the front of the included storage bag. Gardeners can store their seeds, phones and snacks in the detachable tote. Pack a poncho, too, for sudden April showers.