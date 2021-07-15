United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Picnic Time
The Essential Garden Seat & Tool Kit
$74.95
At Food52
Gardening: good for the soul, but sometimes hard on the back. Not when perched on a comfy, lightweight, foldable stool. Take a load off on the sturdy steel frame and durable polyester canvas seat and reach for one of the five wood-handled tools (a weeder, two trowels, a fork and a cultivator/rake) that tuck right into the front of the included storage bag. Gardeners can store their seeds, phones and snacks in the detachable tote. Pack a poncho, too, for sudden April showers.
Need a few alternatives?
Bristol Betty
Stunning Glazed Stoneware Jug/pitcher. Pearson’s Of Chesterfield. Makes A Lov...
£16.00Etsy
GlamourAndGrace15
Set Of 6 Vintage Mismatched Wedding Cake Plates; Mismatched Fancy Plates For ...
£36.22Etsy
More from Kitchen
Bristol Betty
Stunning Glazed Stoneware Jug/pitcher. Pearson’s Of Chesterfield. Makes A Lov...
£16.00Etsy
GlamourAndGrace15
Set Of 6 Vintage Mismatched Wedding Cake Plates; Mismatched Fancy Plates For ...
£36.22Etsy