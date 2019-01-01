What it is: A set of essential face, cheek and eye tools hand-picked by Smashbox professional studio makeup artists.What it does: Each brush in this collection is made with high-tech synthetic fibers that retain their shape and easily bounce back after washing.Collection includes:- The Photo Filter Applicator: a gel-cushion applicator that is hygienic and won't absorb or waste any of your favorite product and mimics your fingertips for the smoothest application of face primers and liquid complexion products.- Blurring Foundation Brush: a brush that pairs with all foundations to stipple, build and buff in product with an airbrushed product.- Angled Blush Brush: an angled-bristle brush that hugs the contour of your face and delivers a foolproof flush of color when paired with powder cheek or contour product.- Multitasking Detail Brush: a multipurpose concealer brush that easily targets blemishes and dark spots and can be paired with cream or liquid concealer or color-corrects and also helps define and clean lip and bow lines.- Contour Shadow Brush: a brush that sweeps on powder eyeshadow for a natural-looking contoured eye.- Precise Brow & Liner Brush: a brush that creates super-precise brows or crisp graphic eyeliner looks with eyeliners, brow products or wet/dry eyeshadows."/