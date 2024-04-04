Tatcha

The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

LIMITED TIME! 30% OFF WITH CODE FRESH30. ALL SALES ARE FINAL SALE. Our Twist Mini Bucket is c>rafted in Italy with a smooth Italian calf exterior and bonded lambskin lining. We took the best-selling size of our iconic drawstring bucket bag and gave it an accessory of its own: a chunky resin top handle. This beautiful statement detail is made from individual molds in Italy with marbled colors that are proprietary to Mansur Gavriel. Wear the chain over your shoulder, let it hang over the side of the bag like a necklace, or tuck it inside for a more understated look.