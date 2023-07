Augustinus Bader

The Essence

$31.00

Buy Now Review It

At Augustinus Bader

Multitasking and fast-absorbing The Essence is breakthrough 3-in-1 formula that combines the properties of a gentle exfoliant, a purifying toner, and a refreshing, hydrating essence. Streamline all your post-cleanse needs into one smart formula, for a clear, revitalized, radiant complexion. Backed by 30 years of research and innovation. Powered by TFC8®