Kaleidos Makeup
The Escape Pod Palette
$58.00
At Kaleidos Makeup
An instant escape to the most sublime realms of your imagination. Fresh, fruity, multi-hued and marvelous, this 15-shade palette is an exuberant celebration of eccentric elegance. Bursting with vibrant violets, luxurious duochromes, and a festive spectrum of bright, ultra-pigmented mattes, the Escape Pod handles like a dream and will navigate smoothly to the most extraordinary destinations you can dream up. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a first-class trip to a rendezvous of color like no other. Key Features Intensely multi-hued and texturally diverse. Ultra-pigmented yet blends effortlessly. Highly versatile and intuitive to use. Soft and creamy yet highly adhesive; no creasing. Vegan and cruelty-free.