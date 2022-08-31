Madewell

The Erin Lugsole Sandal

$138.00 $65.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Crafted in recycled leather from a Gold-certified tannery, these low-heeled strappy sandals make a statement with bold details like contrast welt stitching and a chunky lugsole. And, cushiness alert: our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 2" heel. Partially recycled leather upper. Man-made sole. Do Well: All leather, including some reclaimed from what would otherwise be waste, was sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Import. Select stores. NF184