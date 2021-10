Leeway Home

Don’t bite off more than you can chew. The Entry Way is our most affordable, multi-functional kit, with pieces designed for any space and stage of life. From your first studio apartment to your first home, it’s everything you need for now, with the flexibility to add on when the time is right. Perfect for those who are space conscious, budget conscious, or simply don't want a lot of stuff in their lives.