Fire your imagination with these fun storytelling cards. Reviving the Victorian craze for "myrioramas", the 20 picture cards can be placed in any order to create seamless scenes. Almost infinite combinations provide endless storyscaping possibilities. Enter a strange land of winged horses and vengeful gods, where one–eyed monsters feast on human flesh. Perhaps you will stumble across buried treasure or receive a favorable prophecy, but watch out for the sinister boatman. He is waiting to transport you across the river, a journey from which no one has ever returned … Where will the story take you? The Magical Myrioramas series includes: The Hollow Woods (illustrated by Rohan Daniel Eason) Traverse an enchanted landscape as you build a perpetual panorama inhabited by fire–breathing dragons, magical unicorns and sinister shadow figures. The Mystery Mansion (Illustrated by Lucille Clerc) Follow the corridor through a mysterious country house and build a perpetual panorama with its inhabitants and their secrets. Find sinister suits of armor and the aftermaths of strange accidents, butlers with a grudge and glamorous couples where revenge is never far from the surface. The Shadow World (Illustrated by Shan Jiang) London, 1900. A brilliant scientist leaves the world above to create his own world below, determined to prove his radical theory – that gravity is a geometric property of spacetime. What happens when time is bent, space is collapsed, and dimensions overlap? Descend into the shadow world to find out.