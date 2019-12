Wildfang

The Empower Blooms Tux Blazer

$168.00 $100.80

Buy Now Review It

At Wildfang

Everyone's fave suit is back in action and ready to rumble! Featuring exclusive prints, an amazing fit, expert tailoring…and did we mention it goes up to 2XL? Trust us–you're gonna feel like a superhero when you put it on. Go ahead and slip into your kickass new WF blazer to take on the world.