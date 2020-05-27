United States
Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress
$125.00
At Hill House Home
The Ellie Nap Dress is a calf-length, A-line Nap Dress with ruffled shoulders and a tiered skirt. The chest features loose smocking so you can sleep comfortably. The body features a Swiss dot pattern. Runs true to size. At HHH HQ, we lovingly refer to a nightgown as a “Nap Dress”; the perfect hybrid garment to carry you through your hours spent at home. All of our Nap Dresses are made from a semi-sheer, super soft, 100% cotton. Kindly note, in order to reserve your desired style & size, all pre-orders will be charged on the date of order placement.