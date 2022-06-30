Theresa Cheung

The Element Encyclopedia Of Birthdays

Did you know that your birthday can give you surprising details about your personality profile, your ideal partner, and your dark side? The Element Encyclopedia of Birthdays combines astrology, psychology, numerology and tarot for practical advice on how to make the best of yourself and shape your future. Just turn to the page of your birthday and discover the secret to exactly who you are, based on a unique combination of astrology, numerology, tarot, colour theory and psychology. But you don't just get an in depth personality profile, you can also get an expanded reading for each astrological sign as well. Find out what your greatest challenges are and how to solve them. Discover your best side; as well as your dark side; and how to make the best of both. Compare and contrast your astrological reading with your birthday profile to reveal your unique strengths. Find out who those special people are that you are drawn to, and the special years in your life that will be significant. Discover your career and life goals, how to manage love and relationships, and how to maximise your health. This compelling reference book gives you insight into your own birthday profile and astrological sign, but don't forget to turn the pages and find out the secrets of your friends, family, lovers and colleagues too! About the Author Theresa Cheung was born into a family of psychics and astrologers. She gave her first public psychic reading at the age of 14 and has been involved in the serious study of the psychic world ever since. She is the author of over 25 health, popular psychology and new age books including 'The Element Encyclopedia of 20,000 Dreams', 'Amazing You: Dreams' (Hodder) and 'Teen Psychics' (Adams Media).